Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 131.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 51,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SHG opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.