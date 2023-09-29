Cable Hill Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

DHR stock opened at $247.24 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

