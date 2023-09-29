Cable Hill Partners LLC Lowers Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,405,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $13,643,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TAK stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

