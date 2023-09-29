Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 512 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $119.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.13.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.0001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

