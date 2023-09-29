Campbell Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000. Tesla comprises about 2.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.93.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $246.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.12 and its 200-day moving average is $224.51. The stock has a market cap of $782.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

