Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 139.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that SomaLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

About SomaLogic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SomaLogic by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,741,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 4,411,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SomaLogic by 158.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,613,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 10,196.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,510,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,485,878 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 2,913.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 2,050,401 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

