Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.
NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.
SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 139.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that SomaLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
