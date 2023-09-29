Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 490 ($5.98) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of Origin Enterprises stock opened at GBX 3.27 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Origin Enterprises has a 1 year low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,539.68%.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

