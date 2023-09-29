Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.75.

CU has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

CU opened at C$29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$28.71 and a 12 month high of C$39.87.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2842026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

