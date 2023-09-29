Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,425,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,260 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $61,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.70. 445,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

