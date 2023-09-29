Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,071 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. General Mills makes up about 0.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 997,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,159. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.63 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

