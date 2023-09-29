Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Buys Shares of 2,663 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Phillips 66 comprises 0.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after buying an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.62. The company had a trading volume of 508,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

