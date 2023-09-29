Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 622 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.8% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

