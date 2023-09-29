Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $325.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $307.14.

CSL opened at $259.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.31. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $301.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,112,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

