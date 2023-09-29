CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Truist Financial

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $82.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $128,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,504 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,505. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

