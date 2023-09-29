Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 877,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,821,423 shares.The stock last traded at $12.89 and had previously closed at $12.91.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 50.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.