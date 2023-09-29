Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 877,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,821,423 shares.The stock last traded at $12.89 and had previously closed at $12.91.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
