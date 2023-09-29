Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSR

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CSR opened at $60.23 on Monday. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $900.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Centerspace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Centerspace by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.