Chandler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 286.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,027. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

