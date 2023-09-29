ChargePoint Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 188,960 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 118% compared to the typical volume of 86,811 put options.

ChargePoint Trading Up 1.8 %

ChargePoint stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,565,170 shares of company stock worth $26,853,263 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

