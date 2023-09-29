Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLS. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chart Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. CL King upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.60.

NYSE GTLS opened at $169.44 on Monday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average of $144.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

