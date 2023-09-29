Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

