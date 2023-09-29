Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) PT Raised to $7.60

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $7.60 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

CHS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Chico’s FAS from $9.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of CHS opened at $7.52 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $927.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

