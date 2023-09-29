Chromia (CHR) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Chromia (CHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $65.76 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.