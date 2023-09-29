CIC Wealth LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.6% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $358.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.76. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

