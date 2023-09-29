CIC Wealth LLC Invests $172,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Performance
NYSE:T opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
