Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Up 54.3% in September

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Cielo Price Performance

Shares of CIOXY stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cielo had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cielo will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cielo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.0099 per share. This is a boost from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cielo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cielo

About Cielo

(Get Free Report)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.