Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 3.5 %

Cipher Mining stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.79 million, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cipher Mining news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $622,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,772.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 736,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 379,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 339,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

