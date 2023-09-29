Citigroup Begins Coverage on NagaCorp (OTCMKTS:NGCRF)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of NagaCorp (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NagaCorp Trading Down 1.9 %

NGCRF stock opened at 0.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.54 and a 200-day moving average of 0.64. NagaCorp has a fifty-two week low of 0.44 and a fifty-two week high of 1.00.

NagaCorp Company Profile

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations, and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of hotel rooms, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, an all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces for accommodation of approximately 1,000 delegates.

