Citigroup Raises Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target to $31.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of OII opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.85. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $379,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

