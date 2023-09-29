Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 35.27 and a quick ratio of 35.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $80.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 360.98%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,225,000 after buying an additional 171,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 134,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

