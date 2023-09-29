CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.60) price target on the stock.

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

LON:CTL opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £53.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1,000.00. CleanTech Lithium has a twelve month low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 94 ($1.15). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.03.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

