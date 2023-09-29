CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.60) price target on the stock.
CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance
LON:CTL opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £53.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1,000.00. CleanTech Lithium has a twelve month low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 94 ($1.15). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.03.
About CleanTech Lithium
