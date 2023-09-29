ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.09 and last traded at $89.09. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.30.

ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearShares Piton Intermediate Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.