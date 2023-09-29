Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CWAN. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 13,460 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $259,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,125. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,477,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 261,404 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,501 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,902,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,589 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

