Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $22.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.73.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $15.40 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.