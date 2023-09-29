Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.35) to GBX 1,150 ($14.04) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.04) to GBX 1,100 ($13.43) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,066.67.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $21.50 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $1.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

