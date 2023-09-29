Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 961 ($11.74) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.75 ($12.86).

LON CBG opened at GBX 899.50 ($10.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,729.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 850.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 889.22. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($9.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,139 ($13.91).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.55) dividend. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 12,884.62%.

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,267 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.16), for a total value of £160,301.44 ($195,752.16). Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

