CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 666.2% in September

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 666.2% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CLS Holdings USA from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a report on Friday, August 4th.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Down 5.8 %

About CLS Holdings USA

OTCMKTS:CLSH traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,622. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

