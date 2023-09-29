Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading 9.8% Higher

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report) shot up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.45. 77,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Trading of Color Star Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCW. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Color Star Technology by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Color Star Technology in the third quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Color Star Technology by 125.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,152 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

