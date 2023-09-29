Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $77,332,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,915,000 after acquiring an additional 527,764 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

