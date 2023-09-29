Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $41.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 2,613.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 600.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 96.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

