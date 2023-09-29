Comparing Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Frontline and EnLink Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 3 0 0 2.00 EnLink Midstream 0 2 4 0 2.67

Frontline presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.28%. EnLink Midstream has a consensus price target of $13.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Given EnLink Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than Frontline.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.7% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Frontline and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 42.38% 31.87% 14.98% EnLink Midstream 4.41% 12.55% 4.16%

Risk & Volatility

Frontline has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Frontline pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Frontline pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Frontline has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EnLink Midstream has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontline and EnLink Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $1.43 billion 2.90 $475.54 million $3.71 5.02 EnLink Midstream $9.54 billion 0.60 $361.30 million $0.74 16.78

Frontline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EnLink Midstream. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats Frontline on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontline



Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About EnLink Midstream



EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes natural gas processing plants; fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

