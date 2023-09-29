Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.03-3.15 EPS.

CNXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Concentrix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.60.

Concentrix stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 5.35%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 388.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

