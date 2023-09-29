Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.190-2.215 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $3.03-$3.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Concentrix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Concentrix Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $79.03 on Friday. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

