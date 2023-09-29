Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 547.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 491,907 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,873. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

