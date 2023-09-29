Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). 12,164,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 6,467,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Corcel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea; a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and a 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project that includes 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, Canada.

