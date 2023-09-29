Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IVE traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
