Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,479 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.9% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.29. 2,698,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,704,475. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.