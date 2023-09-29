Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $650.00 at Argus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Argus from $630.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.93.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $567.81. The stock had a trading volume of 195,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $251.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $554.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.35. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.