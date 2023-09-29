Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.90 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$10.21 on Monday. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92. The company has a market cap of C$525.92 million and a PE ratio of -23.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$41.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.62 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

