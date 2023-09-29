Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a dividend payout ratio of -33.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

