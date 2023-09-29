Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. Analysts predict that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at $164,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,451 shares of company stock worth $113,916. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Culp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

